Newport’s Casino Theatre Gets Major Upgrades With Support from Salve Regina, McBean Trust and van Beuren Foundation

A historic Newport stage is getting a modern upgrade.

Through a long-standing partnership between Salve Regina University and the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Casino Theatre has undergone a series of renovations aimed at enhancing performances while preserving its 19th-century character.

The updates were funded by $650,000 in gifts from the Alletta Morris McBean Charitable Trust and the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, along with an additional $60,000 from Salve.

Originally built in 1881 as a ballroom on the Newport Casino campus, the Casino Theatre now serves as a hub for Salve’s music, theater and dance programs, while also hosting community events and cultural performances. During the summer, it doubles as a press space for the Hall of Fame’s Induction Celebration and Hall of Fame Open tournament.

Recent improvements, completed this winter, focus on modernizing sound, lighting and safety systems. The upgrades include a new surround sound system, mixing board, LED stage lighting, 16 wireless microphones and a revamped audio-visual infrastructure designed to improve flexibility and ease of use. Safety enhancements were also made to stairs and stage areas.

“As stewards of a historical campus, we are incredibly grateful for community partners who help us preserve historic gems like the Casino Theatre while also embracing innovation,” said Salve President Kelli J. Armstrong.

International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO Dan Faber said the upgrades ensure the venue continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone. “Our partnership with Salve ensures this historic stage remains a vibrant cultural heart for our students, fans and the entire Newport community,” he said.

A portion of the funding also established a dedicated theater manager role. In October 2025, Salve alumna Ashleigh DeAmicis stepped into the position.

Looking ahead, the Hall of Fame plans to install a new film screen this spring, with additional upgrades in the works focused on backstage and lighting improvements.

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