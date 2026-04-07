Tall Ships, Fireworks and 250 Boats: America’s 250th Jubilee Sail Is Taking Over Newport on June 5th

NEWPORT, R.I. — Three iconic vessels — Tabor Boy, Intrepid and Temptation — are set to lead a fleet of up to 250 boats in the America’s Jubilee “Celebration Sail” on June 5, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The 24-mile Newport Ocean Race Course will serve as the backdrop for the large-scale maritime event, which organizers say is inspired by the famed America’s Cup Jubilee in Cowes, England. That 1990s event drew more than 200 boats; organizers in Newport are aiming for a similar turnout to match the historic milestone.

The celebration will feature a mix of tall ships, 12-metre yachts and high-performance racing boats, coinciding with World Oceans Week and World Environment Day. Officials say the event is designed to highlight both America’s maritime heritage and environmental stewardship.

Leading the fleet is the SSV Tabor Boy, a 115-foot schooner owned by Tabor Academy in Massachusetts. Built in 1914, the vessel serves as a hands-on training platform for students and has logged decades of voyages along the East Coast and beyond.

Joining the lineup is Intrepid, a two-time America’s Cup champion built in 1967. The yacht is widely regarded as one of the most influential designs in competitive sailing and remains a fixture in historic racing circles.

Also headlining the fleet is Temptation, a modern 66-foot racing yacht captained by Art Santry. The boat has posted recent wins in major East Coast races, including the Marblehead-to-Halifax Ocean Race, where it set a course record.

Organizers say the event is open to sailboats 24 feet and larger, with participation capped at 250 vessels — a number that could mark one of the largest fleets ever assembled for a U.S. sailing event.

The daylong celebration is expected to conclude with live music and a fireworks display.

Proceeds from America’s Jubilee will support workforce development and sail training initiatives through the Tall Ships America Endowment, organizers said.

Race entry information can be found at: https://www.americasjubilee.org/registration

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