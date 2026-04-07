HomeLocalCenter for Coastal Studies Spots Endangered Right Whale Mom And Calf Off...
LocalThe Buzz

Center for Coastal Studies Spots Endangered Right Whale Mom And Calf Off Cape Cod

Christian Winthrop
By Christian Winthrop
0
North Atlantic right whale mother swimming with calf in Cape Cod Bay

CAPE COD, Mass. — Researchers are seeing a rare sign of hope for one of the world’s most endangered marine mammals.

The Center for Coastal Studies says its aerial survey team has documented North Atlantic right whale mothers swimming with their calves in Cape Cod Bay this season.

So far, seven mother-calf pairs have been identified in the bay. Across the broader population, scientists have recorded 23 calves — the highest number in more than a decade.

With an estimated population of about 380 individuals, each birth is critical to the species’ survival.

Cape Cod Bay remains an important seasonal habitat where mothers and calves gather to feed and nurse, giving young whales a better chance at survival in their earliest months.

The sightings offer a rare boost of optimism for conservationists, who have long warned that the species faces ongoing threats from ship strikes, fishing gear entanglements and habitat challenges.

Endangered Right Whales See Baby Boom in Cape Cod Bay

 

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

 


Previous article
Tall Ships, Fireworks and 250 Boats: America’s 250th Jubilee Sail Is Taking Over Newport on June 5th
Christian Winthrop
Christian Winthrop
Christian Winthrop is a media publisher and journalist and the founder and editor of Newport Buzz, the leading news platform covering Newport, Rhode Island. He is also the creator of Palm Beach Buzz, expanding the same community-focused journalism model to South Florida. A fifth-generation Newporter, Winthrop previously worked in national politics and later as an entertainment producer in New York City before returning home to launch Newport Buzz in 2011.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more