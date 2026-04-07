Center for Coastal Studies Spots Endangered Right Whale Mom And Calf Off Cape Cod

CAPE COD, Mass. — Researchers are seeing a rare sign of hope for one of the world’s most endangered marine mammals.

The Center for Coastal Studies says its aerial survey team has documented North Atlantic right whale mothers swimming with their calves in Cape Cod Bay this season.

So far, seven mother-calf pairs have been identified in the bay. Across the broader population, scientists have recorded 23 calves — the highest number in more than a decade.

With an estimated population of about 380 individuals, each birth is critical to the species’ survival.

Cape Cod Bay remains an important seasonal habitat where mothers and calves gather to feed and nurse, giving young whales a better chance at survival in their earliest months.

The sightings offer a rare boost of optimism for conservationists, who have long warned that the species faces ongoing threats from ship strikes, fishing gear entanglements and habitat challenges.

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