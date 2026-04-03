Little Compton Oceanfront Estate Sells for $4.5 Million, Highest Since November 2025

A coastal estate in Little Compton has changed hands for $4.5 million, marking the town’s highest residential sale since November 2025, according to Multiple Listing Service data.

The property, located at 17 Ferolbink Way, was brokered by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Seller representation was led by sales associate Cherry Arnold, while Derek Simpson of Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyers.

The transaction underscores continued demand for premium coastal real estate in southern New England, where limited inventory and waterfront positioning continue to support elevated pricing.

Perched above the Sakonnet Passage, the estate spans nearly five acres and offers west-facing views toward Aquidneck Island and the Atlantic Ocean. The residence is designed to maximize its waterfront setting, with primary living spaces—including an open living and dining area, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, library and first-floor primary suite—aligned to capture water views.

The upper level includes three bedrooms, a full bath and a teak deck overlooking the shoreline and Sachuest Point. A walk-out lower level connects to landscaped grounds, an outdoor shower and a path leading toward the water.

The property’s proximity to beaches, vineyards and local farms adds to its appeal as a long-term coastal holding in a market where generational estates rarely trade hands.

“I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to represent this stunning legacy property,” Ms. Arnold said. “It is located on one of the most beautiful oceanfront coastlines in New England.”

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