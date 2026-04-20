New Poll Shows Ken Block Surging in Rhode Island Governor’s Race

Independent businessman Ken Block just blew the Rhode Island’s governor’s race wide open.

Block’s campaign dropped an internal poll Monday showing the outsider candidate surging to the top in a three-way matchup, ahead of incumbent Gov. Dan McKee and Republican Aaron Guckian — a shakeup that could redefine the 2026 contest.

According to the survey, Block pulls 31.5% support after voters hear positive messaging about his record — more than 10 points ahead of McKee at 21.1% and well clear of Guckian at 11.4%. A massive 36% of voters remain undecided, signaling major upside.

Even in a scenario where Democrat Helena Foulkes tops McKee in the primary, Block is right there — statistically tied at roughly 27% — proving his appeal cuts across party lines.

Translation: this race just changed.

The poll, conducted by veteran strategist Brian Wynne, suggests Block isn’t just competitive — he’s positioned to capitalize on widespread frustration with the status quo. His favorability numbers stand out as the only net-positive among the field, while both McKee and Foulkes struggle to win over voters.

“Rhode Islanders are clearly open to an independent candidate who prioritizes competence and results over party politics,” Block said, pointing to what his team calls a growing appetite for change.

Wynne went even further in his memo, arguing Block has “a runway” — not just a path — to victory.

The survey of 802 likely voters, conducted April 13–16 with a margin of error of ±3.5%, highlights key issues driving the electorate: affordability, infrastructure failures like the Washington Bridge mess, and frustration over government waste — all areas where Block’s campaign is leaning in hard.

With more than a third of voters still up for grabs, Block’s rise signals something Rhode Island hasn’t seen in a while: a true three-way fight where an independent could actually win.

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