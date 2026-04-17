Newport to Host Earth Day Recycling Event at Easton’s Beach on April 25

NEWPORT, R.I. — In honor of the 56th anniversary of Earth Day, the City of Newport will host its annual Spring Recycling Day on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 8 a.m. to noon at Easton’s Beach.

The free event is open to Newport residents only, with proof of residency required, and is designed to help dispose of harder-to-recycle items in one convenient location.

Residents can bring a wide range of materials, including:

Accepted Items:

Electronic Waste (E-Waste): Computers, TVs, phones, small appliances, and more (fees apply for certain items like air conditioners, refrigerators, and some printers)

Computers, TVs, phones, small appliances, and more (fees apply for certain items like air conditioners, refrigerators, and some printers) Paper Shredding: Up to three banker’s boxes of sensitive documents per household

Up to three banker’s boxes of sensitive documents per household Clothing & Textiles: Donations accepted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, including clean items with tears or stains

Donations accepted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, including clean items with tears or stains Scrap Metal: Pots, pans, tools, hangers, and other primarily metal items (no hazardous materials)

Pots, pans, tools, hangers, and other primarily metal items (no hazardous materials) Rigid Plastics: Items such as bins, crates, lawn furniture, and storage containers (must be clean and free of non-plastic parts)

Items such as bins, crates, lawn furniture, and storage containers (must be clean and free of non-plastic parts) Cardboard: Flattened cardboard only

Flattened cardboard only Bulky Waste: Up to three items per household, such as furniture

Not Accepted:

Household hazardous waste

Cooking oil

Styrofoam

Mattresses

Plastic bags

Light bulbs, single-use batteries, and detectors

Any hazardous or leaking materials

The event will be held rain or shine, with no appointment necessary. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close promptly at noon.

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