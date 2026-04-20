Obituary: Lawrence C. Liptak Jr. (1933-2026)

Lawrence C. Liptak, 92, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2026. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine (O’Neill) Liptak.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 28, 1933, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Jordan) Liptak.

Larry was a lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island, growing up in Newport and residing in Middletown for more than 40 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War before returning home and joining the Newport Fire Department. After 30 years of dedicated service, he retired in 1986 as Deputy Chief. Following his retirement, he remained active in the community, including nine years as Assistant Building Inspector for the Town of Middletown.

A devoted member of St. Mary’s Church, Larry volunteered as an usher for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and was a longtime member of Wanumetonomy Country Club. He especially cherished the winters he spent in Florida with his wife.

Lawrence is survived by his son, Michael Liptak and his wife, Catherine, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his daughter, Susan McIntosh of Middletown; his grandchildren, Jenny McIntosh of Jupiter, Florida, Caitlyn King and her husband, Jason, and Michelle Soriente and her husband, Richard; his great-grandchildren, Josephine and Benjamin Soriente, and Emmeline and Colsen King.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Lawrence Liptak III; his son-in-law, James McIntosh; and his brothers, John and Frank Liptak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church Capital Campaign Fund, P.O. Box 547, Newport, RI 02840, or online at stmarynewportri.org.

Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.