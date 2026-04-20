Obituary: Emerson DuVally Bessinger (2006-2026)

February 8, 2006 – April 12, 2026

Emerson DuVally Bessinger, 20, of Jamestown, RI, died unexpectedly on April 12, 2026. Born at Newport Hospital in the middle of a snowstorm to Ramona and Tony Bessinger and raised in Newport and Jamestown. Emerson, a graduate of North Kingstown High School, was attending the Community College of Rhode Island, and had begun his journey to become a United States Marine, following a proud family tradition going back generations.

In his twenty joy-filled years with us, Emerson showed uncommon grace; he was incredibly loving and loyal to all. His quick wit, intelligence, sense of humor and respect for all people he encountered was sometimes a surprise to folks who didn’t know him. Everyone from fast-food workers to auto parts store employees were always pleasantly surprised by his “Have a nice day,” at the end of every transaction.

Emerson’s skills and interests were incredibly wide-ranging. He built the most exquisite computers for himself, friends, and family, homages to modern technology and the joy of knowing exactly how computers worked. He was a true backyard mechanic as well, who spent four years alternatively making his car perfect and getting speeding tickets. Emerson also delighted in going to the range and even built his own rifle. In addition, he brought comfort to many, including his hospice foster dog, Mariah. In her final weeks both she and he knew pure, unconditional love, devotion, and compassion, and he held her in his arms to the very end of her days.

More than anything else, Emerson was deeply kind and loving and never hesitated to make it clear that he loved you, ending conversations with his family with “I love you,” every single time. He was beloved by all, especially his mother and father, his sisters Beckett, Madelyne, and brother Zachary.

Emerson is also survived by his grandparents, Terry Goro and Heather Minnis, his aunts, Heidi Mueller and Cheryl Blair, uncles Todd Goro, Harry Mueller, Scott Blair, and Jay Bessinger, and a little white dog whom he pretended to simply tolerate, but loved deeply.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 25, at 10 am at St. Columba’s The Berkeley Memorial Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Ave, Middletown, followed by a brief burial service at Cedar Cemetery in Jamestown. There will be a reception to follow at Beech Restaurant, in Jamestown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, potterleague.org.

“Do the next right thing.”

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