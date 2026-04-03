Newport Hospital to Keep Birthing Center Open, Launches Push for $4.9M in Annual Funding

NEWPORT, R.I. — Newport Hospital announced Friday that its Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center will remain open following a comprehensive review, an independent assessment and extensive community input.

Hospital leaders said sustaining the service long term will require an additional $4.9 million in annual funding, to be secured through increased state support and philanthropic contributions. An aggressive fundraising effort is set to begin immediately.

“Throughout this process, we have remained committed to transparency and to listening closely to our community,” said Dr. Tenny Thomas, president of Newport Hospital. He credited a Community Advisory Panel for helping guide the decision and said members support keeping the center open while funding efforts move forward.

The hospital engaged consulting firm Kaufman Hall to conduct an independent evaluation of the program. The review examined perinatal quality and safety against national Level I standards, as well as long-term financial sustainability.

According to the findings, the birthing center delivers safe, high-quality care, supported by round-the-clock obstetric, pediatric and anesthesia coverage. However, the report also highlighted challenges, including workforce sustainability, readiness for rare high-risk events and maintaining operational reliability in a low-volume setting.

Hospital leadership said a clear plan is now in place to strengthen the program while addressing those concerns.

“The independent review affirmed the quality and safety of care delivered by our clinical teams and outlined the additional investments needed to ensure the program remains strong and financially sustainable,” Thomas said.

He emphasized that state funding and community support will be critical to preserving local access to maternity care.

“This is about protecting access to care for families across our region,” Thomas said. “With continued partnership and support, we are confident in our ability to sustain this vital service for years to come.”

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