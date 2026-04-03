Obituary: William Lawrence “Rusty” Leahy Jr. (1953-2026)

William Lawrence Leahy Jr., 73, a lifelong resident of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away following an extended illness on March 31, 2026.

Known to many as “Rusty,” he was the son of William L. Leahy and Florence Galvin Leahy. He attended St. Philomena’s School and graduated from De La Salle Academy in 1971. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Rhode Island in 1991.

Rusty was a certified welder and served as a board member and assistant producer of documentaries at Creative Television of Rhode Island.

He had a deep appreciation for the arts and enjoyed playing the piano, listening to music, cycling, and cooking. A devoted fan of Jeopardy!, Rusty was known for his sharp mind and quick wit. His humor and kindness brought smiles to those around him daily.

Tall in stature with long hair reminiscent of a Texas Ranger, Rusty earned the nickname “Tex,” a moniker that stayed with him throughout his life.

He is survived by his two sisters, Fern Crisp of Tallahassee, Florida, and Lesly A. Leahy (William Northup) of Little Compton, Rhode Island; his niece, Megan Nichols (Michael Nichols) of Tallahassee, Florida; his nephews, Nicolas Crisp of Henderson, Nevada, and Austin Jezak (Talia Jezak) of Newport; his grand-nephew, Foster Nichols; and his grand-nieces, Adair Nichols and Minka Florence Jezak. He was predeceased by his parents.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, April 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 7, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring Street and Memorial Boulevard, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 51 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI 02840, or online at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/ri/newport/.

For online tributes, please visit oneillhayes.com.

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