Obituary: Marion Patricia “Patsy” Robertson (1940-2026)

Marion Patricia “Patsy” Robertson of 41 William Street passed away on March 30, 2026. Born in Newport, August 26, 1940 to the late John and Marion Reardon, she was married to late Captain John Robertson U.S.N.. She leaves behind her beautiful family, Colonel James Michael Robertson, US Army (Ret.), and wife Fabiola, and his two sons, Brendan and James of North Stonington, Connecticut and Christopher John Robertson, Ph.D., and wife Valerie, and their children, Avery, Calem and Ian of Newport. Her grandchildren were the greatest joy of her life.

She was preceded by her three brothers Jack, Jim and Billy, and her sister Sue. Patsy was a graduate of Rogers High School and Michael’s Floral design school in Springfield, Virginia. She owned and operated a bed and breakfast for many years and was employed at several flower shops.

She devoted most of her life to charities. She was a top fundraiser for light and night walk (leukemia and lymphoma society). She knitted hats for cancer patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Miriam Hospital , Rhode Island Hospital, and Newport Hospital. She also provided hats for people on the streets on Boston.

She sponsored students from all over the world at the Naval War College and Surface Warfare School and the Defense Institute of International Legal Studies. She was a member of the Newport Hospitality Commission and a board of member of Japan America. She designed Christmas wreaths for Lucy’s Hearth, and she won the grand prize twice for the Christmas door contest. She was also the second woman asked to join the Kiwanis club in Newport. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross And Navy Relief Society. She traveled the world and one of the most memorable times was raising money from families and Friends and visiting our American troops at the medical center in Landstuhl, Germany and she donated the money to Wounded Warrior Project.

With help of her friend, she built a house in Haiti for very needy families. She provided food once a month for a child in need. She was a member of the Newport Public Library event committee.

Patsy truly believed in God and He put her here for a reason. She was an extraordinary woman who enjoyed every minute of her journey in life and will truly leave the world a better place for people she touched.

Christian Burial Mass will be held at St. Mary Church 12 William st. Newport RI, May 2nd, 2026 at 10:00 am. Burial will be held at a later date.