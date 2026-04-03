Providence City Council Advances Rent Control Plan in 9-6 Vote

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence City Council gave initial approval Thursday night to a closely watched rent control ordinance, voting 9-6 after more than two hours of emotional testimony and debate.

The proposal would cap annual rent increases at 4% for some apartments — the first time the city has advanced a rent stabilization policy of this kind.

The measure must pass a second vote before heading to Mayor Brett Smiley, who has already said he plans to veto it. If that happens, the council would have 30 days to override the veto with a two-thirds majority, or 10 votes — one more than supporters secured Thursday.

The ordinance would also create a five-member Residential Rent Regulation Board to oversee enforcement, resolve disputes and review landlord requests for higher increases tied to major expenses, including capital improvements and tax hikes.

The vote marks a milestone in Rhode Island, where no city currently has rent control. The policy is also banned in neighboring Massachusetts.

Supporters say the measure is a needed response to rising housing costs, offering tenants more predictability and protection. But critics — including some economists and housing advocates — warn it could backfire.

Research from cities that have adopted rent control has found mixed outcomes. Some studies suggest caps on rent growth can reduce the supply of available housing, as landlords convert units, redevelop properties or scale back new construction. A widely cited analysis of San Francisco’s expansion of rent control in the 1990s found the city’s rental housing supply declined while prices rose in the unregulated market.

Opponents also argue rent control can lead to reduced maintenance over time if landlords face rising costs without the ability to adjust rents accordingly. Others point to “lock-in” effects, where tenants stay in units longer, limiting turnover and reducing availability for new renters.

The ordinance is not means-tested, meaning benefits would apply broadly rather than targeting only low-income households.

Providence officials and residents are now preparing for a second vote — and a potential veto showdown — that could determine whether the city becomes the first in Rhode Island to adopt rent control.

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