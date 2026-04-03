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Rhode Island Lawmakers Advance Key Bills on Tuition, Housing and Health Care

Christian Winthrop
By Christian Winthrop
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Rhode Island State House dome in Providence during legislative session

STATE HOUSE — Rhode Island lawmakers advanced a wide range of legislation this week, from education funding and housing policy to health care and public safety.

The Senate approved a bill from Majority Leader Frank A. Ciccone III that would reduce the residency requirement for in-state college tuition from three years to one. The proposal now heads to the House, where companion legislation has been introduced.

Lawmakers also passed a measure sponsored by Sen. Todd M. Patalano clarifying restrictions that keep registered sex offenders at least 300 feet from schools. The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

In health care, the Senate approved legislation from Sen. Linda L. Ujifusa banning “spread pricing” in Medicaid plans — a practice where pharmacy benefit managers charge more than they reimburse pharmacies and keep the difference. Another bill from Sen. Jacob E. Bissaillon would eliminate prior authorization requirements for certain antipsychotic and anticonvulsant medications under Medicaid.

Voting rights also took center stage as Senate President Valarie J. Lawson and House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian joined advocates to push for a Rhode Island Voting Rights Act aimed at preventing discrimination in elections.

Education leaders unveiled a sweeping proposal to overhaul how public schools are funded. The bill, introduced by Rep. Joseph M. McNamara and Sen. Hanna M. Gallo, would create a more transparent and needs-based funding formula.

Other proposals include legislation to curb private equity ownership of housing, led by Sen. Meghan E. Kallman and Rep. Michelle McGaw, and a bill from Sen. Victoria Gu and Rep. Lauren H. Carson to strengthen identity theft protections.

Lawmakers also highlighted proposals to address children’s exposure to harmful content online and to combat reckless driving through speed-limiting technology.

 

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Christian Winthrop
Christian Winthrop
Christian Winthrop is a media publisher and journalist and the founder and editor of Newport Buzz, the leading news platform covering Newport, Rhode Island. He is also the creator of Palm Beach Buzz, expanding the same community-focused journalism model to South Florida. A fifth-generation Newporter, Winthrop previously worked in national politics and later as an entertainment producer in New York City before returning home to launch Newport Buzz in 2011.
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