Rhode Island Lawmakers Advance Clergy Abuse Bills, Tougher Criminal Penalties

The Rhode Island House and Senate moved quickly this week on a range of bills targeting child safety, clergy abuse and public protection.

The House approved three bills championed by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee aimed at accountability for childhood sexual abuse victims, stemming from the attorney general’s report on clergy misconduct. All three now head to the Senate.

In other action, the House passed legislation requiring crisis hotline numbers on middle and high school student ID cards. A separate bill cleared the House requiring schools to adopt zero-tolerance hazing policies for sports teams.

The Senate voted to make disarming a police officer a felony, sending the measure to the House. Both chambers advanced bills allowing nurses to provide foot care to homebound patients in their homes.

Pet owners in domestic violence situations got a boost as the House passed a bill allowing Family Court judges to award possession of household pets to abuse victims.

A special commission unanimously recommended returning Central Falls schools to local control after nine meetings studying the issue.

On the economic front, lawmakers introduced a bill creating a tax credit of up to $3,000 for Rhode Islanders who invest in local small businesses.

Senators also held a State House press conference urging tougher penalties for drunk and reckless driving.

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