Brown Police Chief Rodney Chatman to Leave University Under Settlement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University Police Chief Rodney Chatman will permanently separate from the university under a settlement approved Tuesday in Rhode Island Workers’ Compensation Court, according to reporting by The Brown Daily Herald.

Chief Judge Robert Ferrieri described the agreement as an “amicable separation.” Testifying in court, Chatman confirmed the settlement means he will not return to his role at Brown University.

Chatman, who also served as vice president for public safety, had been on administrative leave since a Dec. 13 campus shooting that left two students dead and nine others injured. Former Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements has been serving as interim head of campus police.

The Herald first reported the separation, which follows mounting scrutiny during Chatman’s tenure. Two police unions issued votes of no confidence, citing concerns about transparency and workplace culture. A Herald investigation also detailed allegations of a toxic work environment and claims that department leadership mishandled responses to bomb and shooting threats.

Reached after the hearing by the Daily Herald, Chatman declined to comment. A representative for his attorney also declined to comment, and the university did not provide details on the settlement. In a statement, a university spokesperson said updates on public safety leadership would be shared with the campus community.

Chatman’s departure marks the latest chapter in a career that has faced prior controversy. He previously led the University of Utah’s police department, where his tenure ended after questions surrounding certification and administrative leave.

The university has not yet announced a permanent replacement.

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