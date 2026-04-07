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Brown Police Chief Rodney Chatman to Leave University Under Settlement

Christian Winthrop
By Christian Winthrop
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Rodney Chatman former Brown police chief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University Police Chief Rodney Chatman will permanently separate from the university under a settlement approved Tuesday in Rhode Island Workers’ Compensation Court, according to reporting by The Brown Daily Herald.

Chief Judge Robert Ferrieri described the agreement as an “amicable separation.” Testifying in court, Chatman confirmed the settlement means he will not return to his role at Brown University.

Chatman, who also served as vice president for public safety, had been on administrative leave since a Dec. 13 campus shooting that left two students dead and nine others injured. Former Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements has been serving as interim head of campus police.

The Herald first reported the separation, which follows mounting scrutiny during Chatman’s tenure. Two police unions issued votes of no confidence, citing concerns about transparency and workplace culture. A Herald investigation also detailed allegations of a toxic work environment and claims that department leadership mishandled responses to bomb and shooting threats.

Reached after the hearing by the Daily Herald, Chatman declined to comment. A representative for his attorney also declined to comment, and the university did not provide details on the settlement. In a statement, a university spokesperson said updates on public safety leadership would be shared with the campus community.

Chatman’s departure marks the latest chapter in a career that has faced prior controversy. He previously led the University of Utah’s police department, where his tenure ended after questions surrounding certification and administrative leave.

The university has not yet announced a permanent replacement.

 

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Christian Winthrop
Christian Winthrop
Christian Winthrop is a media publisher and journalist and the founder and editor of Newport Buzz, the leading news platform covering Newport, Rhode Island. He is also the creator of Palm Beach Buzz, expanding the same community-focused journalism model to South Florida. A fifth-generation Newporter, Winthrop previously worked in national politics and later as an entertainment producer in New York City before returning home to launch Newport Buzz in 2011.
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