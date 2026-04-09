‘Sex and the City’ and ‘The Gilded Age’ Star Cynthia Nixon Coming to The Breakers April 26th

Award-winning actor Cynthia Nixon will headline a special conversation event at The Breakers on Sunday, April 26, as HBO’s The Gilded Age is currently filming in Newport.

The event, titled “An Evening with Cynthia Nixon,” is hosted by the The Preservation Society of Newport County and comes as the hit period drama continues production for its fourth season across several of the city’s historic mansions.

Nixon will discuss her role as Ada Brook, along with insights from her decades-long career as an actor, director and producer. The series, created by Julian Fellowes, has used multiple Preservation Society properties as filming locations since its debut, further cementing Newport’s role as a backdrop for the show’s Gilded Age setting.

The Preservation Society has previously hosted several figures tied to the series, including Christine Baranski and Denée Benton, as well as historian Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Emmy-winning production designer Bob Shaw.

Nixon, an Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner, is also widely recognized for her role in Sex and the City and its sequel, And Just Like That…. Her work spans stage and screen, including her portrayal of Emily Dickinson in A Quiet Passion.

The evening will be moderated by Brian Scott-Smith of WSHU’s “Morning Edition.” A reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the conversation at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available at newportmansions.org/events/an-evening-with-cynthia-nixon

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