Trump Steps Back From Brink, Announces Two-Week Ceasefire Deal With Iran

President Donald J. Trump agreed to a two-week pause on U.S. military strikes against Iran late Tuesday, stepping back from a looming deadline and opening a path toward a broader peace deal.

Trump said the temporary ceasefire is contingent on Iran immediately reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

In a statement from the White House, Trump framed the decision as a strategic move after achieving key objectives. He said the U.S. has “met and exceeded all Military objectives” and is “very far along” on a long-term peace agreement with Iran and the broader Middle East.

The pause came after outreach from Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s military leadership, who urged Trump to give diplomacy more time. Pakistan has played a central role in mediating talks between Washington and Tehran.

Trump said negotiators are working off a 10-point proposal from Iran that he described as a “workable basis” for a lasting agreement. He added that most major points of contention have already been resolved, with the two-week window designed to finalize terms.

Earlier in the day, Trump warned of severe consequences if Iran failed to act, underscoring the stakes and the leverage behind the negotiations. U.S. forces had already carried out targeted strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, a key oil export hub, signaling military pressure while avoiding broader infrastructure damage.

Markets had been on edge amid fears of escalation, but Trump’s decision to pause strikes helped ease immediate concerns and shifted momentum toward diplomacy.

If Iran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the ceasefire could mark a turning point in weeks of conflict — and potentially set the stage for a longer-term agreement aimed at stabilizing the region.

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