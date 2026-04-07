Obituary: Stephen L. Malvey (1954-2026)

Stephen L. Malvey, 71, of Middletown, RI passed away on April 3, 2026.

Born October 10, 1954 in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Daniel Malvey and Doris Chartier. “Stevie” went to Middletown High School and graduated in 1972.

He was an avid athlete, having participated in several adult sports leagues including street hockey, softball, and basketball. He spent over 30 years participating in the Special Olympics, where he won dozens and dozens of medals in skiing, basketball, hockey, softball, track and field, and other sports. Each year, Stevie enjoyed competing both locally and traveling. He took great pride in representing Rhode Island and supporting his teammates. Stevie also spent time each year in West Palm Beach, FL with his mother, prior to her passing in 2011. Stevie was also very proud to have worked at the Newport Naval War College for 48 years, beginning in November 1977. His contagious laugh and outgoing personality will be forever remembered by all who knew him.

Stevie is survived by his god-daughter and niece, Kristyn Norris (Tim) and their sons Ty and Cooper of Middletown, RI, his nephew Kevin Malvey, and his son Julien of Cincinnati, OH, nephew Sean Malvey of Charlotte, NC, sister Mary Jane Walda, and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel T. Malvey.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 17th from 2:00-4:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Reception will follow. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics Rhode Island, https://specialolympicsri.org/donate-now/.