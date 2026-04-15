Buzzing Around Newport: Always a Wonder – Thompson Middle School PTO Hits the Right Note Again

There are one-hit wonders and then there are the kind of wonders that deliver year after year. The Thompson Middle School PTO falls squarely into that category, thanks to its dynamic captains, Brooke Ferreira and Josh Hammond.

Each year, the duo dreams up a theme that draws a lively crowd to Queen Anne’s Loft, all in support of Newport’s eighth graders and Thompson Middle School staff. And each year, they manage to outdo themselves.

This year’s event struck a chord with a “One Hit Wonders” Music BINGO night, wrapped in a black-and-white theme that had guests arriving in style and ready to dance. Chico Dusty (aka Hammond) and Ferreira kept the energy high, spinning crowd-favorites as attendees bounced between the dance floor and their BINGO cards.

The fashion did not disappoint. Erin Chavous made a grand entrance in furry white boots that were made for walking. Shannon Hammond leaned into the theme with an udderly inspired farm-meets-formal look that turned heads and drew smiles.

The evening brought out a strong showing from the TMS community and beyond. Among those in attendance were Rusty Forgue, who is coaching the Warriors baseball team, as well as teachers Kevin and Jeannine Bolano, Shaelyn Trudeau, Colleen Walker, and Emily Loftus. Parents like Aida Neary and Erin and Seth Margolis stopped by to show their support, even with their children now graduates of the school.

Eddie Merritt, a beloved fixture at TMS for 37 years, was also in the crowd sporting an Old’s Cool t-shirt (don’t we know it!). Known and appreciated by generations of students and families, Merritt remains one of those rare, steady presences who truly defines a school community.

Proceeds from the event will go toward field day activities and end-of-year awards for TMS eighth graders. Ferreira noted that students will be recognized across a range of categories, from academic achievement to attendance, with gift cards awarded to 50 to 80 students. The PTO set a goal of raising $8,000 to fund the program, a goal well within reach because when it comes to the TMS PTO, one hit is never enough. They support the students, year after year.

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