RI Foundation CEO David Cicilline to Receive Paul W. Crowley Award

The Rhode Island School Superintendents’ Association (RISSA) will honor David N. Cicilline with its 17th annual Paul W. Crowley Award, recognizing decades of advocacy for public education across multiple levels of government and civic leadership.

Cicilline, now president and CEO of the @rifoundation, has supported education for more than 30 years as a state lawmaker, mayor of Providence and member of Congress. Since taking the helm of the Foundation in 2023, he has overseen more than $11.6 million in education-related grants and helped launch a Blue Ribbon Commission focused on creating a fair and equitable school funding system now under review by state leaders.

The Foundation, with approximately $1.7 billion in assets, is among the nation’s largest community foundations and the leading funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island.

Before leading the Foundation, Cicilline represented Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District for 12 years. He previously served two terms as mayor of Providence and four terms in the Rhode Island General Assembly.

RISSA will present the award on Monday, April 27, at 2 p.m. in the State Room at the Rhode Island State House.

The Paul W. Crowley Award is given annually to a Rhode Island individual or organization demonstrating a long-standing commitment to improving education. The honor is named for the late Paul W. Crowley, a Newport lawmaker known for his dedication to public schools. A $1,000 scholarship in his name will also be awarded to a graduating Rhode Island senior pursuing a career in education.

“Representative Crowley’s tireless commitment to public education is well known in Rhode Island, and it is an incredible honor to receive this award in his name,” Cicilline said. “It has been my distinct privilege to serve the state’s educators and students.”

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