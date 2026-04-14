Obituary: John P. Finn (1939-2026)

John P. Finn, 87, of Thames St., Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026 after a brief illness. He was the first child born to the late John F. Finn and Louise (Smialek) Finn.

He was a faithful communicant and supporter of St. Augustin’s Church.

He attended St. Augustin’s Grammar School and graduated from De La Salle Academy. After graduation he proudly served in the US Navy. Participated in Operation Deep Freeze to Antarctica aboard the USS Arneb in 1963.

After his military service he was employed by the Department of Defense Still Media Records Center. Upon retiring from federal employment, he was employed by TGS Technology as a project manager.

John is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Louis E. Finn of Middletown, Michael F. Finn (wife Linda) of Florida, James L. Finn of VA, Henry R. Finn of Newport, William T. Finn of Middletown, Louise H. Finn of Middletown, Isabella Mulvey of Florida, Nancy S. Finn of Newport, Patricia F. Almy (husband Robert) of NH, and Carol V. Goff (husband Thomas) of North Kingstown.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 10:00am, at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flower’s donations may be made in John’s memory to the St. Augustin’s Church Building Fund, PO Box 357, Newport, RI 02840.

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