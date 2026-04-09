Obituary: Mary Jane “MJ” Milici (2000-2026)

Mary Jane “MJ” Milici, 26, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2026, while holding the hands of her parents. Born on March 25, 2000, in Providence, she grew up in Portsmouth.

MJ was the beloved daughter of Marc and Nicole Milici, and the cherished sister of Sofia, Vincent, and Anthony. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 2018 and went on to attend Salve Regina University.

Despite being born with a rare and debilitating disease, MJ lived life with a fullness and courage that inspired all who crossed her path. She was a gifted ballet dancer who performed in The Nutcracker at Rosecliff with the (Island Moving Company) Newport Contemporary Ballet, a dream she carried in her heart from childhood. She longed to see the world and fulfilled that dream by traveling through the countrysides of Italy and France, embracing beauty wherever she found it.

An avid reader and talented writer, MJ authored the story of her journey, “Ask Me Tomorrow”, which was in a book that reached the Wall Street Journal Best Seller list. She used her voice and experience to educate medical students at Harvard about living with MELAS, offering them not only knowledge but compassion and humanity. Her faith was unwavering from a young age, and her kindness was instinctive – a gift she shared freely.

MJ is survived by her grandparents Fred and Geri Zilian of Portsmouth, and Roger Milici and Susan Wrzosek of New Haven. She leaves behind her loving aunts and uncles: Roger Jr. and Fran Milici, Stephen and Amy Milici, James Zilian, Anthony Jr. Scarpellino, Richard Jr. Milici, and John McHugh. She will be dearly missed by her cousins Finula, Bella, Sonie, Alex, Lily, Gabby, Mia, Ava, Mike, Joe, Ava, Maddi, and Char.

She was predeceased by her grandmother Mary Jane Scarpellino Milici. Great Grandparents James and Mary Maida. Uncle Tom Zilian. Who now welcome her with open arms.

MJ’s life was a testament to resilience, strength, love and learning to enjoy the little things. She leaves behind a legacy of gentleness, courage and grace – one that will continue to guide and inspire those who were blessed to know her.

An 11:00 a.m. mass will be held on April 18 at Saint Barnabas Church in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in MJ’s honor to the Portsmouth Dog Park at https://givebutter.com/MJMilici, a place she loved spending time with her beloved fur sisters Rosie, Lucy, and Penny.

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