Obituary: Donald James Podesla (1952-2026)

Donald James Podesla, 73, a devoted father, mentor and friend to many, passed away March 17, 2026, in Newport, Rhode Island.

Born September 13, 1952, Podesla lived a life defined by resilience, leadership and an unwavering dedication to those around him.

A graduate of Milford High School and the University of New Haven, he began his career in hospitality as a dishwasher. Through determination and entrepreneurial drive, he rose to become a Chief Operating Officer, leaving a lasting mark on the industry.

Over decades, Podesla mentored and uplifted countless individuals, helping many achieve success of their own. Known for his participative leadership style and commitment to service and employee empowerment, he was both a disciplined executive and an inspiring presence. To his family — especially his daughter — he was a constant source of strength, wisdom and support.

Podesla served as Chief Operating Officer of IDC Inc. in Newport for 26 years, working alongside owner and close friend Tom Roos, a role he held until his passing. He previously served as COO of Wright Hotel Group in Seattle from 1996 to 1999 and as Director of Hotels for Taisei Corporation from 1988 to 1996, a position that took him from Long Beach, California, to Shinjuku, Tokyo.

His leadership extended beyond business. He served as President of the Japan America Society of Rhode Island from 2001 to 2007, President of the Black Ships Festival in Newport in 2004, President of the Newport Lodging & Tourism Association from 2001 to 2004, and Executive Vice President and host for Tall Ships America in 2004.

Outside of work, Podesla was an avid guitar collector who enjoyed restoring vintage sports cars and motorcycles. He also loved antiquing, a passion rooted in helping his parents at antique shows. He cherished time with friends and family, whether working the docks at Goat Island Marina or traveling to St. Thomas.

He is survived by his daughter, Rachael; his partner, Kim; his grandson, Jackson; his sister, Debbie; and brothers-in-law Rick, Stephen, Glenn and Gregg. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Evelyn.

Podesla faced a long battle with cancer with remarkable strength and courage, inspiring all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held September 13, 2026, on what would have been his 74th birthday. Details will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals.

His legacy lives on in the lives he touched.

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