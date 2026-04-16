Obituary: Sheila Anne Croughan Chenard (1938-2026)

Sheila Anne Chenard passed peacefully in Sterling, Virginia, on Friday, April 3, 2026, at the age of 87, surrounded by family.

A native of Newport, Rhode Island, Sheila was born at Newport Hospital on November 8, 1938, to Mary and John Croughan, the middle of three daughters. She was preceded by her sisters Maureen (Martin) and is survived by her sister Joan (Willenbucher).

Sheila grew up in Newport alongside lifelong friends Renie (McCarthy) Tharp, Joan “Cork” Coughlin, Elizabeth “Tucky” (White) Mahoney, and Barbara Anne “Barbie” (Monticone) Mureddu. She attended St. Catherine’s Academy before enrolling at Salve Regina College, where she earned an A.B. in Mathematics and Education, graduating in 1960.

She began her career teaching math at Thompson Junior High School on Broadway.

Sheila met her husband, John Chenard, in Newport while he was serving aboard the USS Charles H. Roan following his graduation from the United States Naval Academy. After a brief courtship, they were married at St. Mary’s Church in 1963, beginning 55 years of marriage.

She paused her teaching career for 20 years to raise their three sons — John, Christopher, and Michael — guiding the family through multiple military assignments across the country, including Norfolk, Monterey, Hanover, Galveston, Garden City, Camarillo, and Burke, before settling in Oakton, Virginia.

She later resumed teaching in Virginia at Poe Middle School, where she became Mathematics Department Chair. Known for her high standards and unwavering belief in her students, she was deeply respected and admired.

Sheila had a lifelong love of drawing and singing. She created striking oil pastel portraits and was once described by her Salve Regina classmates as having “magnetic laughter” and “an angelic voice.” Decades later, those qualities remained unchanged.

She found joy in time with family and friends, singing in choirs, attending Capital Speakers events in Washington, D.C., and returning each year to her beloved Newport.

She was predeceased by her husband, John, and her sister Maureen.

She is survived by her sister Joan; her three sons, John (Michele), Chris (Carrie), and Michael (Kathy); and her eight grandchildren, Allison, Matthew, Evan, Natalie, Riley, Emily, Claire, and Jack, along with extended family members.

Her family extends heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Falcons Landing.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 17, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, April 18, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

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