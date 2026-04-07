Obituary: James Michael Kirwin III (1936-2026)

James Michael Kirwin III, age 89 of Middletown, RI, passed away on Easter Sunday April 5th, 2026. He was born May 23rd, 1936 to parents James M. Kirwin II and Mary E. (Murphy) Kirwin. He was a graduate of De La Salle Academy, Class of 1954 in Newport and served in the RI National Guard.

He went onto a career in the Newport Fire Department and soon after obtained his BA in Fire Science. James dedicated over 30 years to his profession and retired as Deputy Chief in 1996.

Jim was also a skilled carpenter and owner of JMK Construction. His craftsmanship and building expertise helped touch countless homes and lives throughout his occupation. He had an impeccable work ethic and took great pride in working with his hands, which built a life of love, strength, and dedication for both friends and family.

He found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. Skiing down the slopes, getting in a quick nine holes, building sandcastles with his grandchildren and Sunday dinners with his family. He enjoyed his retirement traveling through Europe and caring for their gardens with his wife Joan. He equally cherished the winters they spent in Fort Myers Beach and the occasional family trip to Disney with his children and grandchildren.

In his youth, Jim was a talented tap dancer and later played guitar and sang in a 50’s band. Whether dancing to his favorite music or singing with a smile, he brought warmth and laughter to those around him.

James is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Joan (Pandolfo) Kirwin. He was a loving father to Karleen (Peter) Regan, Kathy (Kenneth) Costello, and Jamie (Daniel) Witteveen. A devoted grandfather (Da) to Sarah, Aidan, Jack, Hailey, Willem and Dewey and great-grandfather to Domenic and Jayce. He is survived by his sister-in-law JoAnne Kirwin along with his niece Jacqueline Kirwin and nephews Edward Kirwin and Eric Tyler.

He is preceded in death by his parents James M. Kirwin II and Mary E. Kirwin and his brother Edward F. Kirwin.

A life so richly lived leaves behind a legacy of love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Visitation will be held Friday April 10th from 4:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday April 11th at 10:00 AM, St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Mary’s Church Capital Campaign Fund, stmarynewport.org.

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