Obituary: Russell B. Straka (1963-2026)

Russell B. Straka, a cherished husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly, on the morning of Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the age of 63, leaving behind a legacy that cannot be found in accolades, but can be felt when fishing on calm waters.

Russell was born on February 15, 1963, in Newport, Rhode Island to Hilda Sullivan and Chester Straka. While he leaves his mother too soon, we imagine his late father greeting him warmly as they reunited at last. Russell grew up on Sachuest Way in Middletown, Rhode Island, however, Aquidneck Island acted as his playground. He attended Middletown schools, later graduating from Middletown High School in 1981. From there he became a tradesman, gaining experience and connections, becoming a painter for boats small and large, and working in shipyards all over the region. Sometimes this job allowed him to travel across the country, other times it allowed him to take on some big jobs, such as working on the America’s Cup ships when they came to Newport, a job he always took great pride in. On October 27, 1990, Russell and Karyn married in Newport, later welcoming and raising all three of their children. In the early years they enjoyed traveling, playing in Newport recreational softball for Itchiban and Henry and Co., and volleyball leagues. Their volleyball team being called the Skunks because, well, they stunk. He shared the love of the island with his children who plan to cherish and uphold the same traditions he did.

Russell, or “Russ”, as many would call him, was a fan of the time change in the spring. He loved the addition of more sunlight in a day, allowing for more activities to be done. When he wasn’t working, Russell loved to spend his time fishing. You could always find him down along the rocks of the Ocean Drive, fishing pole in hand, and shades on without a care in the world. He enjoyed taking his kayak out in the harbor and taking a drive by water, just to see what the surf looked like. Russell loved putting together models and building the occasional Lego set. He was always wearing flip flops, specifically, his favorite brand Olukai, with a good ole pair of shorts, no matter what the weather. He would spend endless hours during colder months cooped away in the basement, sitting at his workbench where he created fishing lures, each one having a unique style and color scheme that depicted whatever ideas he wanted to bring to life that day. He enjoyed spicy food that made the top of his bald head sweat, and a good regular coffee, cold or iced depending on the season. He was a man of few words, known to be able to slip away from a gathering unseen once he had his fill of social time. However, his heart was big, and so full of love, and that was reflected in each day he spent on earth, making sure to do all the things he loved most while he was here.

Russell is lovingly remembered by his wife, Karyn Straka and his children, Benjamin Straka and his wife Meaghan (Ramsden), Christopher Straka, and Katherine Straka, who brought him endless pride and joy. He also leaves behind his mother, Hilda Sullivan, along with his brother, Thomas Straka, as well as extended family and friends who will hold onto and ensure his memory stays close to their hearts and live on. Russell will also never be forgotten by his loyal companion and trusted partner in crime, his dog, Binx. Whether they were wandering the trails at Brenton Point or just going out for a drive around town, Binx was always by his side. Their quiet daily adventures were something Russell always made time for, and the bond of unwavering companionship they shared will be forever special.

Services will be held privately, with a Celebration of his Life to be shared among close family and friends. Donations can be made towards his name to Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge, which is at 769 Sachuest Point Road in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Drawn to the sound of the waves and the endless horizon, Russell carried a vast, boundless, and quietly powerful spirit which reflected the sea that he loved so much.