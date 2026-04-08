Obituary: Margaret J. Stanwood (1938-2026)

Margaret J. Stanwood, beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on January 20, 1938, in Malden, Massachusetts, she spent her life bringing joy and warmth to those around her. Margaret was a proud 30 year resident of Newport, RI and Middletown later in life.

Margaret worked for Avid Corporations. Alongside her professional life, she found fulfillment in various roles, including a housekeeper at the Viking Hotel. Her commitment to hard work and her unwavering spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

As a devoted mother, Margaret is survived by her beloved children: Roberta Oakley (Rick), Audrey Stanwood and Roy Stanwood. She also cherished her relationships with her siblings, Barbara Olsen and twin sister, Mary Jane Ferrari, who will remember her warmth and kindness. She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren; Hannah Hakim (Greg), Sarah Oakley, Paul Stanwood-Ford, Winter Stanwood-Ford, Rebekah Oakley, Elijah Stanwood, and Rocky Oakley, and two great grandchildren; Quentin and Esme Hakim

Margaret’s passions extended beyond her professional endeavors. She found joy in crocheting intricate patterns and was deeply engaged in genealogy, tracing her family’s history alongside her husband. Traveling across the country fed her adventurous spirit, and she had a special fondness for watching The History Channel, where her love for learning and understanding the past shone brightly.

Her life was a testament to love, dedication, and the joy of learning, and she will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of sharing in her journey.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, April 3, 2026 from 1:00-3:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home immediately following at 3:30.

Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kendall Stanwood, her parents, William and Jeannette Vartanian and brother, Arthur Burgess.

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