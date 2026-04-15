State Protects Nearly 70 Acres, Expanding Rhode Island’s Outdoor Playground

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has added 68 acres of protected land to its portfolio with the purchase of the Princess Pine Estate in Hopkinton, expanding public access to Wincheck Pond and surrounding forest.

The $1.66 million acquisition was funded through a mix of federal, state and nonprofit contributions, including $800,000 from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Restoration Program, $500,000 from the Rhode Island chapter of The Nature Conservancy and $361,000 in voter-approved Open Space Bond funds.

State officials say the property will serve a dual purpose: protecting ecologically significant habitat while opening new opportunities for outdoor recreation. The land sits within the 2,140-acre Canonchet Region, a large conserved block known for its forests, wildlife and access to nature.

The site borders existing lands managed by DEM, The Nature Conservancy and the Audubon Society, creating a more connected corridor for wildlife and improving access for the public. The property includes a small parking area for cartop boats and fishing access along Wincheck Pond, though gas-powered motors will not be permitted.

The land will be incorporated into DEM’s Rockville Wildlife Management Area and managed by the Division of Fish & Wildlife. Officials say it will support hunting, fishing and trapping, as well as long-term habitat conservation.

About 15 acres will be temporarily closed to allow for site improvements.

Conservation groups say the acquisition is part of a broader effort to protect a resilient forest corridor stretching from Rhode Island’s South County coastline to the Berkshire foothills. The region is considered nationally significant for migratory birds, water quality and climate resilience.

Since 1985, Rhode Island’s land conservation efforts have protected more than 20,000 acres, supported by state bond funding and partnerships with municipalities, land trusts and federal programs.

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