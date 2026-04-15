HomeLocalGovernor McKee Proposes Gas Tax Rollback to Save Rhode Island Drivers $9...
Local

Governor McKee Proposes Gas Tax Rollback to Save Rhode Island Drivers $9 Million Annually

Christian Winthrop
By Christian Winthrop
0
Governor Dan McKee speaking at press conference on gas tax reduction in Wakefield

Gov. Dan McKee is revving up his push to cut Rhode Island’s gas tax — and he’s taking the pitch straight to small businesses feeling the squeeze at the pump.

Standing at a Wakefield dry cleaner, McKee called on lawmakers to roll back a 2-cent gas tax hike approved last year, a move he says would save drivers about $9 million annually.

“Residents and businesses are struggling even more with the rising costs of gas,” McKee said, noting he refused to sign last year’s budget over what he called unnecessary tax increases.

The proposal is part of his broader “Affordability for All” agenda, which also targets eliminating the state tax on Social Security and trimming energy-related costs tied to state programs.

Pier Cleaners Dry Cleaning owner Larry Fish didn’t mince words, backing the governor’s plan as a win for small operators. His laundry business — half of which relies on pickup and delivery — burned through roughly $60,000 in gas last year alone.

“This is about giving and not taking,” Fish said.

State officials insist the tax cut won’t blow a hole in the budget. According to revenue chief Jane Cole, Rhode Island paid off motor fuel bonds in late 2025 that were funded by the 2-cent tax — clearing the way for a rollback without cutting programs.

Rhode Island Commerce Corporation CEO Jim Bennett also threw his support behind the move, calling it a “meaningful step” to ease pressure on businesses navigating a shaky economy.

Now the fight heads back to the State House, where lawmakers will decide whether to hit the brakes — or give taxpayers a break.

 

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

 


Previous article
State Protects Nearly 70 Acres, Expanding Rhode Island’s Outdoor Playground
Christian Winthrop
Christian Winthrop
Christian Winthrop is a media publisher and journalist and the founder and editor of Newport Buzz, the leading news platform covering Newport, Rhode Island. He is also the creator of Palm Beach Buzz, expanding the same community-focused journalism model to South Florida. A fifth-generation Newporter, Winthrop previously worked in national politics and later as an entertainment producer in New York City before returning home to launch Newport Buzz in 2011.
RELATED ARTICLES

Real Estate