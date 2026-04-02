Sardella’s Throwback Thursdays Return This April With 1980 Prices

A beloved Newport tradition is back.

Sardella’s Ristorante Italiano and Imbriglio’s Pizzeria will host five Throwback Thursday nights this April — April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 — serving select original menu items at or near their 1980 prices. Doors open at 4 p.m. each Thursday. Dine-in only.

The annual tradition marks another milestone for the restaurant, which opened 46 years ago with what co-owner Richard Sardella describes as a simple mission: great food, warm hospitality and lasting memories.

What’s on the throwback menu?

Guests can start with the original Mozzarella in Carozza — lightly breaded and fried mozzarella served with Sardella’s marinara sauce. The classic Caesar Salad returns, dressed with the restaurant’s original Caesar dressing, one of just 13 items on that first menu.

Entrée options include Pasta alla Marinara, Aglio e Olio or Primavera; Pollo alla Fiorentina; Pollo or Veal alla Parmigiana. Imbriglio’s Neapolitan Pizza rounds out the selections. Wine pairings will be suggested for each dish.

Happy Hour, (Friday-Wednesday)

Already planning your visit? Come early. Sardella’s Local Happy Hour runs six nights a week from 4 to 5 p.m., featuring a discounted menu of food, wine, beer and cocktails — making it an easy reason to pull up a chair any day of the week.

About the restaurant

Sardella’s was founded in 1980 by former Newport Mayor Richard Sardella, with recipes drawn from the Sardella and Imbriglio family traditions. Current owners Sardella and Patrick Fitzgerald have built it into a two-concept destination — the full-service Italian restaurant alongside Imbriglio’s Pizzeria Napoletana — recognized as “Best Italian Restaurant” by both Newport Buzz and Rhode Island Monthly. Both venues also feature live traditional and progressive jazz.

Sardella’s and Imbriglio’s are located at 30 Memorial Blvd. West, Newport. Reservations: 401-849-6312. Details at sardellas.com.

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