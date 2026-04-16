HBO’s Emmy-Winning The Gilded Age Returns to Newport for Season 4 Filming

HBO’s Emmy-winning drama The Gilded Age is back shooting in Newport

Created by Julian Fellowes, the series is set in 1880s New York City and Newport. Its return marks another chapter in Rhode Island’s growing role as a destination for high-profile film and television projects.

The production supports hundreds of local workers and small businesses, from carpenters and drivers to caterers and hotels.

Season 4 will feature returning stars including Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Audra McDonald and Phylicia Rashad.

Newport’s historic mansions and streets will once again serve as the show’s backdrop.

Fellowes called Newport “a beautiful seaside town filled with architectural marvels,” adding that the people he met were “as kind and helpful as any filmmaker could wish.”

Executive producer David Crockett credited state and local partners, as well as organizations like the Preservation Society of Newport County, for supporting the production.

Gov. Dan McKee said the project highlights Rhode Island’s ability to host major productions and showcase its iconic settings.

Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, said the series has created jobs for local artists and technicians while boosting the state’s $8 billion tourism economy.

“The success of The Gilded Age has turned the Newport Mansions into Hollywood stars,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and executive director of the Preservation Society of Newport County. “The show has not only drawn new visitors to the mansions and increased interest in the historical Gilded Age, it also has been a rewarding partnership with HBO, supporting our efforts to preserve these historic house properties.”

Arts leaders say the impact extends beyond tourism. Rhode Island’s arts sector contributes $2.37 billion annually and supports nearly 18,000 jobs, reinforcing its role as a key economic driver.

With cameras rolling again, state leaders say the return of The Gilded Age will continue to spotlight Rhode Island on a global stage — while delivering real benefits at home.

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